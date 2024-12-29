Tottenham are reportedly ready to launch a January transfer move for Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu.

Spurs are rumoured to be concerned over the future of current right back Pedro Porro amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Los Blancos have lined up the former Sporting Lisbon defender as a possible Plan B if they fail to land Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

City are looking at Porro as a long term option to come in for Kyle Walker and Spurs are preparing for summer bids.

As part of their plan to act in advance of losing Porro, the Premier League giants have been scouting Ratiu this season, as he continues to impress in Vallecas – as per Mundo Deportivo.

However, despite their long standing interest in the Romania international, La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also in the race, alongside AS Roma.

Ratiu has a €25m release clause in his Rayo contract, which all interested parties can trigger, but his club could now request a higher transfer fee.