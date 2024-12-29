Real Madrid to welcome back long-term absentee upon return from winter break

It has been over 12 months since David Alaba ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament whilst playing for Real Madrid against Villarreal. His recovery period was not expected to last this long, but finally, it is one that is about to end.

Alaba has been doing individual work for the last couple of months, but as per Marca, he will join up with the group on Monday when Real Madrid return to training after the winter break. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will then begin preparation for their rescheduled La Liga fixture against Valencia, which will be played at the Mestalla next Friday.

Alaba’s return has been eagerly anticipated for a while, especially as fellow centre-back Eder Militao is currently out after suffering his second ACL injury in 15 months. However, it will take several weeks for the Austrian international to get back up to speed, so he will not be called upon by Real Madrid anytime soon.