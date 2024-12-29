Endrick Felipe has been working behind closed doors to boost his chances of an increased role at Real Madrid in 2025.

The Brazilian international has played a limited part in his debut season in Madrid with no La Liga starts and just one league goal.

Carlo Ancelotti is stacked with attacking options, which has limited the 18-year-old’s impact, but he has no interest in a January loan exit.

With the teenager determined to force his way into Ancelotti’s plans, the striker requested to train in Valdebebas during the winter break, as per Marca.

With the majority of Ancelotti’s squad only just back from a festive break, Endrick Felipe has been building up his fitness, ahead of a busy January.

With Real Madrid facing both Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup action in the coming weeks the Samba Boys star is hoping for a chance to prove himself in Saudi Arabia