Real Madrid interested in highly-rated Premier League defender

Real Madrid no longer consider the signing of a central defender to be a priority, but it is still something that they want to do in the next couple of years, given that David Alaba (32) and Antonio Rudiger are both in their thirties. A younger signing is needed to partner Eder Militao, and one player that fits the club’s ideal profile is Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, who is a Spanish youth international, joined AFC Bournemouth in the summer, and he has impressed greatly under the stewardship of former Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola. As such, Real Madrid have taken an interest in him, as per Diario AS (via Sport).

The profile that Huijsen has is one that would make a lot of sense for Real Madrid to bring in, given that he is a young, ball-playing central defender. It will interesting to see whether a move is made in 2025, although it would be no surprise if it was held off by an extra 12 months.