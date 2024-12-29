Real Madrid in two-way fight for Alphonso Davies signature as Barcelona end interest

In the coming weeks, it is expected that the future of Alphonso Davies will be decided. His current Bayern Munich deal expires at the end of the season, and in a few days’ time, he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Because of this, there has been a lot of interest in Davies. Real Madrid are long-term admirers, while Barcelona and Manchester United became keen a few months ago, although Marca have now reported that they have both walked away after being snubbed by the Canadian defender.

As such, it is a now a two-way fight for Davies’ signature between Real Madrid and Bayern. The latter have presented a contract offer, and although there is confidence that it will be accepted, no decision has been made yet.

Davies is a much-needed addition at Real Madrid, given their struggles at left-back this season. If they can pull off a deal, it would be magnificent business.