Real Madrid deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold is “90% done”

In the last few days, there has been significant movement in regards to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. He has reportedly informed Liverpool of his decision not to sign a new contract, meaning that he would be set to leave the Premier League leaders when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

As such, Real Madrid are firm favourites to snap him up, having already make moves to secure a pre-contract agreement, which can be signed as early as next week. As per Diario AS, a deal is said to be “90% done”.

Real Madrid are very confident of closing the signing of Alexander-Arnold in January, ahead of his arrival next summer. He would join countryman and close friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. If a deal can be finalised in the near future, it would be an outstanding piece of business from Los Blancos to sign arguably the best right-back in the world on a free transfer.