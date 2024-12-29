Qarabag confirm ongoing negotiations with Sevilla over 28-year-old striker

The 2025 winter transfer window opens in three days, and one club that are expected to be busy during it is Sevilla. They want to sign at least two new players, those being a winger and a striker.

In terms of the latter, Qarabag’s Juninho Vieira is the player that is most-liked by Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta. As per Report (via Relevo), talks are ongoing between the two clubs, as confirmed by Emrah Celikel, who is general manager for the Azerbaijani giants.

“At the moment no agreement has been reached. Until things are concluded, I believe that it is not right to make a comprehensive statement on this. The process is ongoing. Something may change in the interest of the parties, and one of the two clubs may refuse, but negotiations are ongoing and the player is also interested in this operation. We are also interested in him playing where he is happy.”

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla can get their deal over the line in the coming weeks. If so, there will be pressure on Juninho given that the Andalusians have struggled for goals so far this season.