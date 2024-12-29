New leading target emerges for Barcelona in South America scouting mission

For the best part of a decade, Barcelona have regularly scoured the South American market in search of the next big talent. During this period, they have acquired the likes of Vitor Roque, and they have now set their sights on the next player that they want to integrate.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona are attentive to the situation of Breno Bidon, who is a 19-year-old midfielder that currently plays for Corinthians. Despite his age, he has already established himself as a regular starter for the Brazilian side.

Bidon typically plays as an interior, although he can be utilised in a more advanced role too. If he were to be signed, he would initially join up with Barca Atletic with a view to being promoted to the first team.

It is reported that Barcelona would be able to sign Bidon for a fee below €8m, which is his market value. It could be a good deal, although that sum of money cannot be forked out easily in the club’s current financial situation, especially on a youth player.