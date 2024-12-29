Mikel Oyarzabal reveals how he scored Euro 2024 winner vs. England

Mikel Oyarzabal will remain a Spain and Real Sociedad legend long after his career ends.

The Basque striker ended Spain’s 12-year wait for a major title as they beat England 2-1 in the final in Munich.

Luis de la Fuente opted to throw him on as a second half substitute for captain Alvaro Morata with Spain leading 1-0.

Cole Palmer’s late goal looked to have sent the game to extra time before Oyarzabal’s decisive impact with four minutes to go.

The experienced striker showed great desire to get across two England defenders, and he admitted there was an agonising pause over the moment being ruined by VAR.

“I can see Cucu [Marc Cucurella] is on the run and the ball’s just going to reach him. That’s when I start to move,” he told an interview with The Guardian.

“When the ball comes in, I’m thinking: ‘Get there, get a touch.’ When it goes in, I don’t know if I’m offside. I look at the linesman and he starts to run.

“There’s a wait. I ask the referee: ‘Is everything OK, does it count?’’ And eventually he says: ‘Yes.’”

Oyarzabal’s frank omission shows the full spectre of emotions running through his head as Spain eventually got over the line to glory.

It is by far the most important goal of Oyarzabal’s career and his international stint shows no sign of ending ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.