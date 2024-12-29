Alphonso Davies
Liverpool will chase Real Madrid target if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Los Blancos

Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Muenchen)

Liverpool could get revenge on Real Madrid if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins the La Liga champions.

Alexander-Arnold is approaching decision time at Anfield as he enters the final six months of his contract at the Premier League leaders.

Mixed reports over his intentions have flooded the gossip pages in Spain and the UK in recent days but with no firm update on a renewal.

If Real Madrid achieve their goal of convincing the 26-year-old to make the move it will be a major blow for Liverpool.

However, as per reports from Teamtalk.com, Liverpool could have a plan to respond and sign a long-standing target of Real Madrid.

Alphonso Davies
Image via Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Los Blancos are rumoured to closing in on another free transfer – for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies – but Liverpool are rumoured to be preparing a rival offer.

A move for Davies would be the latest play in the chess match between the clubs with Liverpool potentially looking to bolster in both full back spots.

