Lamine Yamal makes surprise training appearance as Barcelona prepare for Copa del Rey tie

Next weekend, Barcelona will play their first match of 2025 against Barbastro in the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey. Ahead of that fixture, Hansi Flick’s squad returned to training on Sunday after enjoying a week off, and there was a surprise appearance made by the returning Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal injured his ankle during Barcelona’s home defeat to Leganes two weeks ago, and initially, he was expected to be out until mid-January. However, his recovery appears to have been expedited after he was spotted at the first team’s opening training session on Sunday.

‼️Lamine Yamal aparece en el Johan Lo hace junto a los lesionados pic.twitter.com/tAoqMIAHuA — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) December 29, 2024

It is not expected that Lamine Yamal will be made available for the trip to Barbastro next weekend, although given that he has returned to training now, he should be fine to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona take on Athletic Club in their semi-final tie, and if the 17-year-old sensation is back, it would be a major boost.