La Liga side stand firm over transfer demand on Arsenal target

Espanyol will not lower their asking price for goal keeper Joan Garcia amid renewed transfer interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been tracking Garcia for over 12 months as the Premier League side look for a experienced back up option to David Raya.

Raya is the undisputed No.1 at the Emirates Stadium, and that could impact Garcia’s willingness to make a move, despite Espanyol’s incoming relegation battle.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Espanyol will not accept anything less than Garcia’s full €25m release clause, with the ball now back in Arsenal’s court.

Brazil veteran Neto is not expected to make his current loan agreement into a permanent move in 2025 with Garcia the preferred option.

Espanyol have already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, so they will benefit from an extended winter break, before hosting Leganes on January 11 on their La Liga comeback.

The Catalans are currently 18th in the table with a one-point gap to safety.