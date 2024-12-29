Jude Bellingham spotted partying with Real Madrid transfer target

Over the last few months, Jude Bellingham is believed to have acted as an unofficial “cheerleader” for Real Madrid in their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whom they are now very close to signing. The 21-year-old is very close with his international teammate, and as it turns out, he is also friendly with another Los Blancos transfer target: Alphonso Davies.

Real Madrid have been after Davies for some time, although in recent weeks, it has looked like they will miss out on signing him because he is believed to be close to agreeing a new deal at Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, Bellingham was spotted partying with the Canadian defender earlier this week.

Davies would be a much-needed signing for Real Madrid, given their struggles at left-back this season. Bayern are certainly favourites at this stage to win the race for his signature, although it cannot be ruled out that he will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Bellingham (and possibly Alexander-Arnold).