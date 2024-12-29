Dani Olmo back in Barcelona training as future decision looms

Dani Olmo has returned to Barcelona training ahead of a crunch decision on his future.

As the dramatic scenario rolls on, Olmo faces a decisive 48 hours, with his La Liga registration expiring at the end of December.

Barcelona are working across multiple options to extend his registration into the second half of the season, following a court rejection of their appeal.

As reported by Diario Sport, Barcelona have raised the funds required to register Olmo and Pau Victor, after selling VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou.

A Qatari company have agreed to the purchase for a total fee in the region of €120m, which La Liga are already aware of.

Barcelona are working to finalise an agreement with La Liga with an announcement imminent from the club.

As per reports from Marca, it was business as usual at the Ciutat Esportiva, with Olmo taking part in an open session, ahead of a Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on January 4.