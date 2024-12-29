“Convinced that he would leave” – Former Real Madrid scout weighs in on Vinicius Junior-Saudi Arabia debate

In the last six months, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior and his future as a Real Madrid player. Saudi Arabia pushed hard to sign him during the summer, and although they were unsuccessful, it is believed that their interest still remains.

Manolo Romero is someone that is well-versed within Real Madrid, having acted as a scout for 20 years. As per Sport, he gave his thoughts on the situation with Vinicius.

“I was convinced that he would leave. If they come with more than €300m, I am convinced that Florentino sells it, that he even takes it to the airport in his car. The thing is that €300m is a lot of money. I think Florentino’s darling is going to be Mbappe. He has been behind him for seven years.”

Real Madrid will be desperate to retain Vinicius’ services, and it does seem that they will hold on to him for a while yet as recent reports have stated that they will offer him a new contract at the end of the season.