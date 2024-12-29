Barcelona one step away from securing Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona have been desperately working towards ensuring that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will both be registered for the second half of the 2024-25 season. As things stand, they would each be unregistered on Tuesday, but fortunately for them and the Catalans, things appear to have worked out.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have raised the funds required to register Olmo and Victor, having sold VIP boxes for the new Spotify Camp Nou. A Qatari company have agreed to purchase for a total fee in the region of €120m, which La Liga are already aware of.

Barcelona’s board of directors have also approved the deal, and it only awaits Laporta’s sign-off. However, that will not come until the 31st of December, as the club is still awaiting to acquire a precautionary measure through the courts.

It would be fantastic news for Barcelona if Hansi Flick is able to call on Olmo and Victor for the second half of the season, especially the former. Barring any setbacks, this one should be done in the next 48-72 hours.