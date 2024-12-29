Barcelona’s move for Jonathan Tah hits roadblock

Barcelona could be forced to wait until June to make a transfer decision on Jonathan Tah.

The German international looks set to leave Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Tah played a vital role in Bayer Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title win in 2024 but the 28-year-old is considering a fresh challenge.

Barcelona have been tracking him across the last 12 months, but opted against a summer offer, because they could not raise a transfer fee.

The Catalan giants are the clear front runners to complete a deal for Tah, but they have to balance a delicate financial situation, with sales expected.

Inigo Martinez is set to trigger his performance-related contract extension clause in 2025, but Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are less certain on their futures, as per Marca.

Barcelona will hold fire on Tah, until Araujo and Christensen’s plans are clear with the latter more likely to be sold to raise funds.