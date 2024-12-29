Barcelona have chance of being able to make January signing

The 2025 winter transfer window opens for business in three days’ time, and while there should be a flurry of activity, one team that will be quiet is Barcelona. Because of their well-documented financial problems, the expectation has been that no one will arrive at the Estadi Olimpic, although that could end up not being the case.

Sport have reported that there is a slim chance that Barcelona can make a signing in January. This would be the case because of the lever that the club will use to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the end of the month.

Depending on the income raised by Barcelona through this method, there could be enough Financial Fair Play leeway opened up for a signing to be made. If so, head coach Hansi Flick would want a midfielder to be added to his squad, as he believes that this is the most pressing need.