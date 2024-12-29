Barcelona establish non-aggression pact with Paris Saint-Germain

Over the years, Barcelona have been involved in multiple deals with Paris Saint-Germain, with the most high-profile seeing Neymar Junior join the French champions back in 2017. Since then, relations between the clubs have been far from perfect, although there are signs that things are improving.

The arrival of former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique at PSG has aided this, while the two clubs’ respective sporting directors, Deco and Luis Campos, are also close. As such, they have established a non-aggression pact, as reported by Sport.

This has been set up specifically in regards to the ongoing case with Dani Olmo, who has been linked with moving to PSG if Barcelona fail to register him for the second half of the season. However, if this were to happen, the Catalans would see it as “an unjustified declaration of war”.

Fortunately for Barcelona, there should be little to worry about anyway with Olmo as the expectation is that they will be able to register him (and Pau Victor) in the next couple of days.