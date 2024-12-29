Barcelona cool interest in attacker available for free next summer

In the next couple of years, Barcelona will look to sign a new striker. Robert Lewandowski is expected to stay for next season, but given that he will be 37, his time as an undisputed starter will be coming to an end. As such, a successor will be needed, and one player that has been considered for this role is Jonathan David.

David will be leaving Lille at the end of his contract next summer, and Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in acquiring him. However, MD say that they have cooled that interest as they do not see him as the right profile to succeed Lewandowski.

Barcelona already have Vitor Roque on their books, although there are many doubts about whether he will return to the club after his loan spell at Real Betis. The Catalans have also been linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, both of whom would be lucrative signings.