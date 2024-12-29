Barcelona closing in on long-awaited return to La Liga 1:1 rule

Barcelona have struggled financially for several years now, and it has severely impacted their ability to do transfer business. However, there does appear to be light at the end of the tunnel with a long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

Barcelona would have their financial restrictions relaxed if they were to return to the 1:1, and according to MD, they are closing in on this being a reality. This is because of the impending deal for the sale of VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou, which would also be enough to ensure the registrations for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

As per the report, if Barcelona were to sell the remaining boxes, it would be enough for them to be in line with the 1:1. This would be massive news for the Catalans, as they are desperate for this to be a reality before next summer’s transfer window, as it would mean that they can spend bigger than usual.