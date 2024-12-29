Atletico Madrid without defensive duo in training return

Atletico Madrid have returned to training ahead of a busy schedule in January 2025.

Los Rojiblancos will start the New Year as league leaders with a one-point edge over Real Madrid after eight games played for both sides.

Diego Simeone has followed the pattern of his rivals by allowing a full break for his players with league action on pause.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the squad returned to training at the Ciudad Deportiva in Majadahonda today, but with two key absences.

Jose Maria Gimenez has been training alone during the festive break, as he bids to recover from the muscle injury, and he was absent from the team session.

France star Clement Lenglet was also missing, due to illness, but neither player is a long term concern.

The pair will miss the Copa del Rey trip to Marbella on January 4, as Simeone rotates, but they should be fit for a league comeback at home to Osasuna on January 12.