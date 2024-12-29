Atletico Madrid join Barcelona in registering interest in Premier League left-back

Atletico Madrid are expected to once again address their defence in the transfer market in 2025, with four players currently expected to leave the club at the end of the season. One of those is Reinildo Mandava, whose contract is running out – and a renewal is not expected because he has lost his place in the starting line-up in recent months.

If Reinildo goes, Atleti would need to sign a replacement, and one player that they have their eye on is Tyrick Mitchell. As per CaughtOffside, Los Colchoneros are believed to be seriously considering a move for the 25-year-old, whose Crystal Palace contract also runs out next summer.

Barcelona have also taken an interest in Mitchell in recent weeks, while the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen. As such, it could be tough for Atletico Madrid to secure his signature, although they could use Conor Gallagher as an unofficial agent, given that they are both English.