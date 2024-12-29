Athletic Club’s top scorer ruled out of Barcelona Super Cup clash

Athletic Club will be without midfield star Oihan Sancet for their Spanish Super Cup semi final against Barcelona.

Sancet was forced off in the second half of Athletic Club’s final La Liga game before the mid-season break as the Basque side edged out a 2-1 win at Osasuna.

Alarm bells were sounded over the 24-year-old with the club now confirming an ankle sprain.

Despite no firm update on his expected recovery period, reports from Relevo indicate he will be sidelined until at least mid-January, and will miss their return to action.

He will be absent for the Copa del Rey trip to UD Logrones and will not board the flight to Jeddah to take on Barcelona on January 8.

Sancet is Athletic Club’s top league scorer so far this season, with seven goals, but he will not be rushed back, with the trip to Celta Vigo on January 18 pencilled in as a possible return date.