Arne Slot fires back over Trent Alexander-Arnold exit rumours

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not provided an update on his contract extension talks at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract with the Premier League leaders at the end of the current season with negotiations on a renewal ongoing.

Reds boss Arne Slot has previously stated his confidence over retaining the defender, but the England star has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside or accept a fresh challenge at Real Madrid.

Reports in recent days have indicated a decision has been made with Alexander-Arnold informing Liverpool of his decision to leave.

However, the soap opera saga has continued to roll on, with reports from the UK dismissing that update, despite rumours in Spain indicating a deal is 90% done.

Liverpool signed off on 2024 with a dominant 5-0 Premier League win at West Ham United to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold netted a long range rocket at the London Stadium, and Slot claimed his goal celebration – mimicking the rumours about him – shows where his head is.

“The way he celebrated his goal should tell you enough,” he said at full time.