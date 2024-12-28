Zinedine Zidane remains clear on job mission amid Real Madrid links

Zinedine Zidane is prepared to wait for the right job offer in 2025.

The former Los Blancos boss has remained in Madrid, following two spells in charge, but he has been out of work since May 2021.

Zidane has been regularly linked with a third spell in charge of Real Madrid, but the French coach has resisted approaches, and he is set to repeat that in 2025.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti being under pressure, due to a mixed start to the 2024/25, Zidane is not considering a move to replace the Italian.

As per reports from Diario AS, Zidane remains focused on his goal of one day leading the French national team, despite Didier Deschamps being under contract until after the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

However, with Deschamps under the spotlight following near misses in recent tournaments, Zidane’s name is back on the agenda and his former teammate Christophe Dugarry believes it is still his destiny.

“Zizou is consistent and has always said he’s interested in the French national team. He’s crazy about it,” he said.