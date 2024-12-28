“We can get back to where we belong” – Carlos Corberan confident of turning things around at Valencia

On Saturday, new Valencia head coach Carlos Corberan was unveiled to the media, having been appointed earlier this week after Los Che triggered the release clause in his West Bromwich Albion release clause.

As per Marca, Corberan gave his initial assessment of the squad that he will be working with.

“In this short space of time I have been able to make an analysis of the squad. I’m convinced that these players can give more level because I’ve seen it. We have to recover the level I know they have. I have an idea of what the team and each player in the squad is.”

Corberan also laid down the gauntlet to his players, challenging them to drive the club back towards the top-end of the La Liga table.

“I am very clear about the objective we have. Hopefully we can get Valencia back to where we belong, to the place we deserve to be. I come with the conviction of working with those who are here. I’ve been to many markets and it always entails things that are not expected. A market entails changes. I know they’re better than what they’re showing.”