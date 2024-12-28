Vinicius Junior to reject Saudi Arabia interest in favour of new Real Madrid contract

In recent months, there has been speculation on Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid. He has attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia, and there is talk that they will launch a renewed effort next summer to convince him of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will also make their move to keep him at the club long-term, as Diario AS have reported that they will seek to agree a new contract with him at the end of the season. His current deal ends in 2027, so Los Blancos seek to ensure that there is no jeopardy as they enter its final two years.

Vinicius last renewed with Real Madrid in 2023, with his contract earning him an approximate €10m per season. However, he wants a significant pay increase in his new deal, with his desire being to be in line with Kylian Mbappe, who is the top earner in the first team.

Saudi Arabia are still hopeful of convincing Vinicius, and their contract offer is still on the table. Despite this, Real Madrid are confident of keeping him for many years to come.