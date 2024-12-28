Valencia deal to sign defender put on hold after managerial sacking

Valencia will be eyeing up a much-improved second half of the season, now that Carlos Corberan has been appointed as the club’s new first team head coach. The former West Bromwich Albion manager will have a big job on his hands, but it could be made easier if signings are made in January.

One player that Valencia have been chasing in recent weeks is Ivan Fresneda, and he has been selecting as the replacement for Thierry Correia, who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. It was taken for granted that the youngster would head to the Mestalla in the next couple of weeks, although ED say that Sporting CP’s sacking of Joao Pereira has “paralysed” the deal.

Valencia will now be left in limbo until Rui Borges, who is Sporting’s new manager, makes a decision on the matter. They will hope that approval arrives soon, as they are facing off against Real Madrid next Friday.