Tottenham determined to sell star back to La Liga

Spain international Sergio Reguilon is certain to leave Tottenham before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Reguilon is completely out of favour in North London after returning from loan spells at Premier League duo Manchester United and Brentford last season.

Ange Postecoglou has not given the 27-year-old a single minute of game time in the Premier League this season and he is desperate to leave at the start of 2025.

His contract expires at the end of 2024/25, and Spurs will not offer a renewal, as they want to get rid of him.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Tottenham will willingly allow him to leave for free next month, despite the small chance available to bring in a transfer fee.

Getafe is his rumoured destination, but the Madrid club will angle for a free transfer, and Tottenham may need to pay off the final months of his contract to wrap up an agrement.