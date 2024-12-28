Sevilla willing to sell Premier League target for €30m

Sevilla are expected to be busy during the 2025 winter transfer window, which opens for business next week. They are targeting the signing of a new winger and striker, although another attacker could also be on their way out.

Dodi Lukebakio has been a standout performer for Los Nervionenses so far this season, having scored eight of their 20 goals in La Liga. This form has seen him attract interest from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

As per Diario AS, Sevilla are willing to part ways with Lukebakio – which is understandable given their financial struggles. If an offer in the region of €30m were to be received, it would likely be accepted.

If Lukebakio were to leave Sevilla, it would be a massive blow considering their reliance on him in attack. However, the money received would allow them to strengthen in a number of positions, which is needed at a time like this.