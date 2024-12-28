Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos faces crunch January future decision

La Liga icon Sergio Ramos faces a final decision over where his career lies in 2025.

The veteran former Real Madrid captain has been without a club since June after his contract at Sevilla expired.

Despite his initial preference to remain in Spain, no offer arrived, and his search widened.

His openness to wanting another chance in the UEFA Champions League did not yield an approach, and he subsequently failed to secure moves to Brazil and Mexico, and rejected a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Ramos could receive fresh offers for his services in January, as part of a final chance to secure a new club.

No previous offer caught Ramos’ attention sufficiently and he opted to remain training in Spain, with MLS an option, but if he does not make a move in January – the 38-year-old could end his glittering playing career.

