Santi Cazorla drops Arsenal return hint

Former Spain and Arsenal star Santi Cazorla is open to a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Cazorla faces a decision over whether to bring down the curtain on his playing career in 2025 when his contract at Real Oviedo expires at the end of the campaign.

Despite turning 40 in December, Cazorla remains a key player in Oviedo, in his second season in the Spanish second tier.

The club are open to offering him a renewal, if he maintain his fitness, and the chance to play on until 41 is on the table.

However, a move towards coaching is an option, and Cazorla is already thinking towards his future plans.

Cazorla was a guest at Arsenal’s Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and grabbed a quick post match photo with his old teammate Mikel Arteta, as rumours grow over a comeback in North London in the long term.

“[Could I come back?] Yes, why not? Arsenal is my home. I love the club and the people so we will see in the future.

“I don’t know [what role I would have]. I would have to think about that but something in football for sure, because that is what I love.”

Cazorla and Real Oviedo are currently on their winter break with a return to action at home to Sporting Gijon on January 11.