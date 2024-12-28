Real Sociedad will offer new contract to player attracting La Liga and Bundesliga interest

Real Sociedad have had an up-and-down campaign so far, and one of the big positives has been the emergence of Jon Aramburu. The 22-year-old has nailed down the starting right-back spot in recent months after Hamari Traore’s season-ending ACL injury, and his performances have attracted a lot of plaudits.

Aramburu’s rise has also seen interest grow in his services, with clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy keeping tabs on him. However, they will soon be disappointed as La Real will offer the Venezuelan defender a new contract, as reported by MD.

Aramburu only signed a new contract with Real Sociedad earlier this year, but because of his progression to a regular starter in the first team, it has been deemed that he needs another deal to ward off those clubs interested in signing him. Club bosses will be determined to retain his services, and the same can be said for the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Brais Mendez, who have also been linked with moves away.