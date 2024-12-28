Real Madrid make transfer stance clear amid Eder Militao injury concerns

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries over the last 18 months, and especially in central defence where they have suffered four anterior cruciate ligament ruptures (Eder Militao x2, David Alaba and Joan Martinez. Currently, all three are out, which has left Carlo Ancelotti with only Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio.

Despite this, Marca say that Real Madrid are not considering to sign a new centre-back at this moment in time. One of the reasons for this is Militao, whom they firmly believe will be back to his best upon returning from injury.

Militao ruptured his ACL for the second time in 15 months during Real Madrid’s victory over Osasuna in November. He is facing the situation with full confidence that he will be able to overcome this crushing blow, and he is being backed to the hilt by club officials. As such, it is seen that a replacement is not necessary.