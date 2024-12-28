Rayo Vallecano icon sets out trophy target

Rayo Vallecano stalwart Oscar Trejo wants to end the club’s long wait for a trophy in 2025.

Trejo is expected to leave Vallecas when his contract expires at the end of the campaign after eight campaigns at the club.

The 36-year-old could potentially retire in the coming months, but his status as a Rayo icon is well-established, after a long career in the capital.

He scored vital goals across two promotion campaigns from the Segunda Division and could break the club’s appearance record before the end of the campaign.

Rayo and Trejo won their sole Segunda title in 2017/18, as he scored 12 goals on route to the crown, but they have never won a major Spanish title.

They have never been beyond the Copa del Rey semi finals, reaching the last four in 2022, and it is their sole option for a trophy in 2025 and Trejo has a target in mind.

“What is my wish? To reach the Cup final. I hope my dream can be achieved since I don’t have much time left,” as per Diario AS.

Rayo return to action on January 3, in the Copa del Rey last 32, away at second tier Racing Ferrol.