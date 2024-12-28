Paris Saint-Germain monitoring Dani Olmo’s situation at Barcelona

Barcelona only have a few days to go until Dani Olmo is unregistered by La Liga, meaning that he would be unable to play any part in the second half of the 2024-25 season for the Catalan side. If this happens, it would present an opportunity for many clubs to try to sign the Spanish playmaker.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with Olmo in recent days, and according to Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation with Barcelona and La Liga. Specifically, there is an expectation that the reigning Ligue 1 champions would make a move if Olmo’s registration were to be unresolved.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique is a big fan of Olmo, whom he used regularly when he was manager of the Spanish national team. Barcelona will desperately hope that the pair do not get the chance to be re-united in the French capital.