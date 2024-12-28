Lamine Yamal close to Spanish Super Cup return for Barcelona

Barcelona return to action on January 4 before heading off to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

La Blaugrana are expected to field a weakened side in their Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro on the 4th with their main focus on the Super Cup.

Hansi Flick will assess his squad on their return to training in the coming days with Lamine Yamal pushing to return.

The 17-year-old saw his 2024 ended abruptly by an ankle injury and his recovery is on track for an early return.

Initial estimates placed his recovery period at between three and four weeks and he should be ready for their Super Cup clash with Athletic Club on January 8 in Jeddah.

He will not be risked against Barbastro, as per Marca, and Flick is confident he can play some type of role against their Basque giants.

If Flick’s charges progress to the final ,they will face either Real Madrid or Mallorca on January 12.