Borussia Dortmund star to have La Liga loan spell cut short

Sebastien Haller was regarded as a significant coup for Leganes when he signed on loan from Borussia Dortmund during the summer. However, his time in Madrid has been below expectations, and he has yet to find the back of the net in any of his nine appearances so far (8 in La Liga).

Haller arrived as a marquee signing, but Leganes are now already considering to move him on. As per Marca, club bosses are currently deciding whether to cut his loan spell short – if so, he would return to Dortmund in the next couple of weeks.

Leganes have not been impressed with Haller’s adaption to Spanish football, and they are also not happy with his current physical condition – this is why he has struggled to establish himself as a starter. It would be no surprise if this episode was ended during the winter transfer window, given how unsuccessful it has been up until now.