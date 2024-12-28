Barcelona to spend €6m on project for first team squad

Barcelona have limited resources at the moment because of their well-documented financial woes, although construction of the new Spotify Camp Nou has been ongoing amidst all of this. The club hopes that the first team will be back at the stadium in March, and more preparations are being made for this.

As per Sport, Barcelona have decided that they will build a residential building at the Sant Joan Despi training ground, which will be used for the first team – the idea behind this is to ensure that Hansi Flick and his players feel as comfortable as possible, which would surely benefit on-field performance too.

The project has an initial cost of €6m, and Barcelona will hope that it does not end up being more expensive as they desperately need to save as much money as possible amid their ongoing struggles. It remains to be seen when construction starts to take place.