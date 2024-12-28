Barcelona star decided on 2024 transfer four years ago

The last few days will have been very nervy for Dani Olmo, as his registration with La Liga is due to end on the 31st of December (Tuesday). Barcelona are working around the clock to ensure that he will be able to play domestic football in the second half of this season, but pulling it off will not be easy.

Olmo would be devastated if he was denied the opportunity to play for Barcelona, as returning to the club where he spent his youth was a dream for him. As per Relevo, he actually had it in his mind to return as far back as 2020, which was when he turned down the opportunity to join Bayern Munich.

Olmo had only been at RB Leipzig for a year at that time, but his mind was made up that he was push hard to join Barcelona if they ever came in for him. They did so during the summer, which is why he is there now.