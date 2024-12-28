Barcelona send documentation to La Liga as move made to ensure Dani Olmo registration

In the last few days, Barcelona have been hard at work to ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be able to play domestic football during the second half of the 2024-25 season. Their bid to secure a precautionary measure failed, so other avenues are being explored, specifically in regards to raising the necessary funds required.

As per Relevo, Barcelona have worked on the sale of VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou, and president Joan Laporta has submitted the relevant documentation to La Liga.

This has been received by La Liga, and the people of president Javier Tebas are currently studying it, whilst being in liaison with Laporta and Barcelona.

The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club are closely watched the saga unfold, as they are not happy about the apparent leeway that Barcelona have received. The Catalans have got only three days to go until Olmo and Victor’s registrations expire.