Barcelona expect to resolve contract issue before end of 2024-25 season

Due to their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona will not be able to sign another during the 2025 winter transfer window, which opens for business next week. Instead, they are expected to continue working on new contracts for several players, both in the first team and youth categories.

Pedri and Gavi are the closest to reaching agreements, while another that Barcelona are confident on is Ronald Araujo. As per Sport, the club expects to have finalised a new deal for the Uruguayan in the next few months, despite some dissidence currently existing in terms of the economic package.

Despite being not played during the entirety of the first half of the season because of a hamstring injury, Araujo remains a very important player for Barcelona. He is expected to be back in the line-up in 2025.

Barcelona are also set to begin working on new deals for promising youngsters Unai Hernandez and Aleix Garrido, with the report stating that there are expected to be no issues with either player, despite their contracts ending next summer.