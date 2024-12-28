Atletico Madrid star training during winter break to ensure availability for first La Liga match of 2025

Atletico Madrid made it 12 victories in a row across all competitions with their last-gasp 2-1 win at Barcelona last weekend. That result did not come without sacrifice, as Jose Maria Gimenez’s injury problems flared up at the Estadi Olimpic.

Gimenez suffered a muscular injury during the second half, for which he needed to be substituted. A serious problem was ruled out, although there had been doubt about his availability for Atleti’s first La Liga match of 2025, which is against Osasuna on the 12th of January.

As per MD, Gimenez has been training over the winter break to ensure that he is fit and available for that match at the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid will be very keen to have Gimenez available against Osasuna. He will almost certainly miss the Copa del Rey tie against Malaga next weekend, but they should be able to manage without him at La Rosaleda – especially as it will allow Robin Le Normand more crucial minutes.