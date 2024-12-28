Argentine duo set to leave Sevilla in January as FC Porto and River Plate line up moves

Sevilla will be busy during the 2025 winter transfer window, which opens for business next week. They are intending to sign at least one new winger and a striker too, although there is also expected to be multiple departures.

It will be at full-back that this will happen, with one guaranteed exit being Valentin Barco. The youngster has struggled to command a starting place since signing on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, and as per Edu Burgos, he will be re-called before being shipped out to FC Porto.

Valentín Barco está cerca de ser nuevo jugador del Oporto. El Sevilla romperá la cesión con el Brighton en enero, como adelantó @ramirezmaximodc. Irá en préstamo a Portugal con mejores condiciones que en España. Los ‘Dragões’ incluyen una cláusula de compra de 10M. pic.twitter.com/6kARaIMGDg — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) December 28, 2024

His countryman Gonzalo Montiel is also set to leave the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan next month, despite the fact that Sevilla will already be losing a right-back option in the retiring Jesus Navas. According to Diario AS, River Plate are working on bringing him back to Argentina.

Sevilla will be able to save valuable wages with these two departures, if they do indeed happen. Sporting director Victor Orta is bound to be very busy over the next few weeks, of that there is no doubt.