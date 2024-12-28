AC Milan showing interest in Valencia defender

Over the last few years, Valencia have regularly sold their highest-value players in order to help with the club’s financial problems. Giorgi Mamardashvili was sold to Liverpool during the summer (although he has stayed on loan for this season), and in 2025, it could be the turn of Cristhian Mosquera.

Valencia rejected two offers from Atletico Madrid for Mosquera during the summer, but they may be unable to prevent his departure in the future. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ED), AC Milan have registered their interest in the highly-rated defender, and they would be keen to make their move during the upcoming winter transfer window.

During the summer, it was reported that Valencia had set their asking price for Mosquera at €25m. However, they may be forced to accept less in 2025 as his contract is due to expire at the end of next season, especially so if he has no intention to renew.