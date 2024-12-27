Valencia face key obstacle in pursuit of January striker addition from La Liga rivals

Valencia have brought in new manager Carlos Corberan, but with Los Che locked to the bottom of the table, Miguel Angel Corona is working on reinforcements in the January transfer window too.

According to Relevo, Umar Sadiq is Valencia’s top target in a loan deal from Real Sociedad. In theory, Valencia will need to ship out another forward in order for Sadiq to arrive though, and that likely means finding a new home for Rafa Mir, who is on loan from Sevilla. Los Nervionenses have no intention of Mir coming back in January, and currently Mir is intent on remaining at Mestalla.

Mir spent some time out of the side under Ruben Baraja, after he was accused of sexual assault in a case the police have dropped the charges in. The ex-Wolves forward broke the team disciplinary code though, and has yet to make much impact on his return to his first professional team.