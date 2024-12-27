Barcelona Getafe

Underused Barcelona player unlikely to depart in January transfer window

Despite recent reports linking him with a move away from the club, Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre is likely to see out the season with the Catalan giants.

That is the latest information from Matteo Moretto, who explained to Relevo that Torre is likely to remain with Hansi Flick despite his lack of appearances. His evaluation is that the chances of Torre leaving are ‘almost null’.

Looking ahead, Torre will be set for important contract talks with the club though. His current deal is up in 2026, and they will look at his situation again as the summer approaches.

Torre has four goal contributions in his nine appearances so far this season, and has been useful when called upon for Flick. This week he was linked with a loan move to Getafe, who are battling relegation. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Girona, but struggled for minutes there too.

