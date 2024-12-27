Trent Alexander-Arnold tells Liverpool 2025 Real Madrid transfer decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made a 2025 transfer decision as contract talks continue at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the Premier League giants at the end of the current season with negotiations on an extension ongoing.

Despite Arne Slot’s confidence on retaining the defender, the England star has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a fresh challenge at Real Madrid.

Mixed reports from Spain and the UK has complicated the picture, but an exclusive update from Marca claims Alexander-Arnold has decided on Madrid, following a bold revelation.

The report states the 26-year-old has finally made up his mind, and he informed club directors of his intentions, following the latest round of talks.

Liverpool did not want to reach January without a decision from their No.66, but they may not offer an official update until further into 2025, unless there is another U-turn.

Real Madrid have looked to remain on the sidelines, to allow the defender to make his own move, but optimism is high over an agreement being very close to completion.