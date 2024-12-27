Real Sociedad hand five-year deal to 23-year-old defender

Real Sociedad have tied down one of their most promising academy graduates in Jon Pacheco, after announcing a new long-term deal for the 23-year-old. His new contract will keep him at the club until 2030.

Part of the Gold-medallist Spanish Olympic team this summer, Pacheco has been tipped as the long-term replacement for Robin Le Normand in the Txuri-Urdin. However it has been a tougher season for Pacheco, who has lost his place to West Ham loanee Nayef Aguerd, playing 909 minutes in 13 appearances.

How It Started.

How It’s Going. pic.twitter.com/DXGmyFM5rk — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) December 27, 2024

With Aguerd set to leave at the end of his loan deal as things stand, and Aritz Elustondo out of contract in 2026, Pacheco is one of the long-term options to hold down the backline alongside Jon Martin and Igor Zubeldia.

#RealSociedad have announced that Jon Pacheco has signed a deal until 2030. pic.twitter.com/VZ0CMX0BIy — Football España (@footballespana_) December 27, 2024

Pacheco has played 87 times for La Real, and had a contract until 2027, hence why his extension came as something of a surprise. It may give him the security to pick up his form again though under Imanol Alguacil.